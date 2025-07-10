Tiffany Stratton will lose the Women's Championship at WWE Evolution 2025, claims her Hall of Fame opponent: "Close enough"

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus at the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event. The Hall of Famer made a bold claim before the title match.

Stratton and Stratus teamed up at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in a winning effort against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. The WWE Hall of Famer returned on the latest edition of SmackDown, setting up a title match against The Buff Barbie for Evolution.

On X, Stratus boldly claimed she would win at WWE Evolution and become the new Women's Champion.

"They spelled “win” incorrectly, but close enough #WWEEvolution," Stratus wrote.

You can check out Stratus' post on X below.

Tommy Dreamer wasn't impressed with the Tiffany Stratton-Trish Stratus segment on WWE SmackDown

Tommy Dreamer recently said that Trish Stratus deserved more than a week to build up her match against Tiffany Stratton at Evolution 2025.

On the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said the entire interaction between Stratton and Stratus felt "flat". The segment also involved Jade Cargill, who has a guaranteed shot at the Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025. Dreamer said:

"I think Trish Stratus deserves more than a week [sic] build to go after the world title, and I felt that entire segment felt flat just because nobody was really saying anything. It was just, 'Hey, well, this person got this, and this person got that,' and also from both Tiffany and Jade, I felt like both are kinda heel-ish, and they're supposed to be babyfaces."

Tiffany Stratton won the title in January after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. She has defended the gold against Charlotte Flair, defeating her at WrestleMania 41. Her latest title defense was against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus hasn't competed in a singles title match in 18 years.

The Hall of Famer last held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch in 2023 after replacing an injured Lita.

