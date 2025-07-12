Tiffany Stratton gives herself a confident new name ahead of WWE Evolution 2025

Tiffany Stratton is all set for her match against Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution 2025. The reigning Women's Champion gave herself a confident new nickname following the recent episode of SmackDown.
Stratton will face Stratus at Evolution 2025. The two superstars teamed up at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event in a winning effort against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. They once again crossed paths on this week's SmackDown in an intense confrontation.
On Instagram, Stratton shared photos showing off her attire from this week's SmackDown. She also shared a photo holding the Women's Championship with the caption:
"Future GOAT".
Check out Stratton's post on Instagram:
Trish Stratus provided her honest take on the build-up of her Evolution 2025 match against Tiffany Stratton
Trish Stratus claimed that the build-up to her match against Tiffany Stratton felt very rushed and even admitted that their segment from last week's SmackDown was "boring."
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Stratus expressed her disappointment in the build-up to the match. The Hall of Famer said:
"There’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure. But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right?"
Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship on January 3, 2025, after successfully cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. Meanwhile, Stratus will compete in her first singles championship match after 18 years. She did hold the Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch in 2023, but hasn't had the chance to hold a singles title in recent years.
