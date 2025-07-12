"Very boring" - Trish Stratus is legitimately unhappy with recent WWE segment

Trish Stratus has expressed her unhappiness with a segment on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer will face Tiffany Stratton at the Evolution PLE for the WWE Women's Championship.

Ad

While fans will be excited to see the seven-time Women's Champion in action over the weekend, the build to their match and the PLE haven't impressed everyone, including Stratus herself.

Speaking on NotSamWrestling, Stratus mentioned that the build to Evolution felt rushed. She also expressed her disappointment at the segment on last week's SmackDown, which saw Stratton pick the Hall of Famer as her opponent for the all-women's PLE.

"There’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure. But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right?" She said. [14:07-14:28]

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

The segment started with The Buff Barbie making her way to the ring, and then was joined by the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill. This led to Stratton welcoming Trish Stratus to the squared circle, where she announced that she had picked the veteran to face her at Evolution for the title.

Stratus thanked Tiffany Stratton before warning her that she is coming to Evolution to become an eight-time Women's Champion.

Ad

Meanwhile, despite being dissatisfied with the segment, Trish Stratus is keen to make an impact in the match.

"To me, the thing I control is the match. I will control the match, we will control the match. We will tell the story, we’ll control the narrative and that’s where I know I can do the work," she added. [14:29 - 14:37]

Ad

Both stars will try to showcase what they can bring to the table when they clash this Sunday.

Ad

Trish Stratus warns Tiffany Stratton ahead of Evolution

The champion and the challenger featured on this week's edition of SmackDown to have a final confrontation before their match.

Trish Stratus told Tiffany Stratton that while she needs to beat her to be considered one of the greats, Stratus is already the greatest of all time, and she is looking forward to becoming an eight-time Women's Champion at Evolution. Before the show, Stratus had tweeted a video of them working together, with some words of warning in the caption.

Ad

"I don't have to hate you to beat you," the legend wrote.

Expand Tweet

Stratton knows she has her work cut out against the veteran, but a win would surely cement her status as one of the best in the modern era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!