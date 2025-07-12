"Very boring" - Trish Stratus is legitimately unhappy with recent WWE segment

Trish Stratus has expressed her unhappiness with a segment on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer will face Tiffany Stratton at the Evolution PLE for the WWE Women's Championship.
While fans will be excited to see the seven-time Women's Champion in action over the weekend, the build to their match and the PLE haven't impressed everyone, including Stratus herself.
Speaking on NotSamWrestling, Stratus mentioned that the build to Evolution felt rushed. She also expressed her disappointment at the segment on last week's SmackDown, which saw Stratton pick the Hall of Famer as her opponent for the all-women's PLE.
"There’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure. But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right?" She said. [14:07-14:28]
The segment started with The Buff Barbie making her way to the ring, and then was joined by the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill. This led to Stratton welcoming Trish Stratus to the squared circle, where she announced that she had picked the veteran to face her at Evolution for the title.
Stratus thanked Tiffany Stratton before warning her that she is coming to Evolution to become an eight-time Women's Champion.
Meanwhile, despite being dissatisfied with the segment, Trish Stratus is keen to make an impact in the match.
"To me, the thing I control is the match. I will control the match, we will control the match. We will tell the story, we’ll control the narrative and that’s where I know I can do the work," she added. [14:29 - 14:37]
Both stars will try to showcase what they can bring to the table when they clash this Sunday.
Trish Stratus warns Tiffany Stratton ahead of Evolution
The champion and the challenger featured on this week's edition of SmackDown to have a final confrontation before their match.
Trish Stratus told Tiffany Stratton that while she needs to beat her to be considered one of the greats, Stratus is already the greatest of all time, and she is looking forward to becoming an eight-time Women's Champion at Evolution. Before the show, Stratus had tweeted a video of them working together, with some words of warning in the caption.
"I don't have to hate you to beat you," the legend wrote.
Stratton knows she has her work cut out against the veteran, but a win would surely cement her status as one of the best in the modern era.
