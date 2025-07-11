Trish Stratus sends warning to Tiffany Stratton ahead of major title match

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has issued a warning to Tiffany Stratton ahead of their upcoming clash. The two stars are slated to compete for the WWE Women's Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, The Buff Barbie chose the 49-year-old as her opponent for the all-women's spectacle. Interestingly, in her last match, the veteran teamed up with Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Heading into her first singles title match in about 19 years, Trish Stratus took to her X/Twitter account to warn the champion. She shared a video featuring clips of the two stars training together for their tag team bout against Jax and LeRae. In the caption, Stratus noted that she does not need to hate Stratton in order to defeat her.

"I don't have to hate you to beat you. #WWEEvolution," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

WWE Hall of Famer makes an intriguing remark about Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton

Wrestling legend Booker T made an interesting statement while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, comparing Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton.

The former World Heavyweight Champion pointed out that the two stars had identical journeys into the world of professional wrestling. Booker T labeled their upcoming championship match as a clash between an old lioness and a young one.

"I mean, they're pretty much mirror images of each other as far as the way they got into the business," he explained. "Trish wasn't, you know, one that was looking to get into the business until she got in and boom! She took over. Same thing with Tiffany! I think this match is definitely one of those that... it never gets old: you got old [lioness] versus young [lioness]," said Booker T. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

You can check out the video below for Booker T's comments:

Trish Stratus last won a one-on-one contest two years ago when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez via disqualification to qualify for the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. All her singles bouts since then were against Becky Lynch, and she failed to emerge victorious in all three of them. Only time will tell if the veteran can turn the tide this Sunday to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Who do you think will win the title match this Sunday? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

