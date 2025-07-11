Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton are the mirror images of each other, says WWE veteran: "She took over"

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus will cross paths at WWE Evolution. Ahead of their match, Booker T compared the two women, stating that they are the "mirror images of each other".
Stratton will put the WWE Women's Championship on the line against Stratus. The match was confirmed after the Hall of Famer returned during last week's SmackDown. The champion and the challenger teamed up at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event.
Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T compared the champion and the challenger and described the match as a battle of the "old lioness vs. young lioness."
"I mean, they're pretty much mirror images of each other as far as the way they got into the business," he explained. "Trish wasn't, you know, one that was looking to get into the business until she got in and boom! She took over. Same thing with Tiffany! I think this match is definitely one of those that... it never gets old: you got old [lioness] versus young [lioness]," said Booker T. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Trish Stratus is confident heading into the title match against Tiffany Stratton
Trish Stratus will compete for a singles WWE championship for the first time in 18 years. She previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch in 2023.
Ahead of the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event, Stratus boldly claimed that she would get her hand raised and win the WWE Women's Championship. The Hall of Famer wrote the following on X:
"They spelled “win” incorrectly, but close enough #WWEEvolution."
Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship in January 2025, dethroning Nia Jax after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. She retained the title over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, and her latest title defense was a Last Woman Standing Match against Nia Jax.
