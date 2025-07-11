Trish Stratus makes surprising claim about WWE Evolution

Trish Stratus recently made a surprising claim about the build for WWE Evolution 2025. The legend will be competing in a major title match at the PLE this weekend.

Speaking on The Sam Roberts Show, Trish Stratus was asked about the quick build for Evolution 2025 and admitted that it felt rushed. She also noted that she understood why that was, as the company runs so many shows nowadays.

"Yeah, unfortunately, yes, it is. This entire card has seemed to be a quick turnaround as it is, unfortunately. And I get it. There is like 7,000 events a month (laughs), it seems like," she said. [From 4:30 - 4:40]

You can check out Stratus' comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last year and cashed in on Nia Jax to become WWE Women's Champion in January 2025. The Buff Barbie will be defending the title against Status at Evolution this Sunday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Vince Russo reacts to Trish Stratus getting a shot at the WWE Women's Championship

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not happy after Trish Stratus was given a title match at WWE Evolution and suggested that it sent a terrible message to the rest of the women's locker room.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that Stratus being given a title shot made the rest of the locker room seem irrelevant. The legend pointed out that Stratus didn't have to earn the title shot and skipped everyone else in the women's division.

"You've got a roster full of female talent. In walks Trish Stratus. She gets a title shot like the last person said. Why? I don't know. But again, so she jumps everybody else on the roster. That means everybody else on the roster doesn't mean s**t. That's exactly what that means," Russo said. [21:35 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Stratus teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer can win the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution this weekend.

