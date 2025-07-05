Triple H WWE decision means “everybody else on the roster doesn’t mean s**t,” veteran claims; it happened on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a major match being announced for the upcoming Evolution PLE. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Straton defended her title against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match last week in a grueling match.

Ad

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Tiffany announce that she would be defending her title at Evolution against her Elimination Chamber tag team partner, Trish Stratus. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was extremely unhappy with Triple H's decision regarding this match.

Addressing the match on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling, he said that it made the rest of the roster seem irrelevant. He said that the decision to hand Trish Stratus this title opportunity meant that ''everybody else on the roster doesn’t mean s**t.''

Ad

Trending

"You've got a roster full of female talent. In walks Trish Stratus. She gets a title shot like the last person said. Why? I don't know. But again, so she jumps everybody else on the roster. That means everybody else on the roster doesn't mean s**t. That's exactly what that means," Russo said. [21:35 onwards]

Ad

The Evolution PLE is set to take place next Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Six matches have already been announced for the show, with both the Women's World Title and the WWE Women's Championship being defended on the show. Moreover, a battle royale has also been announced for the PLE, with the winner receiving a Women's World Title shot at Clash in Paris.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!