Tiffany Stratton gives herself a new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown; sends a four-word message

Tiffany Stratton has given herself a new name ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown. The Women's Champion successfully defended her title on last week's show against Nia Jax.

The 25-year-old's title defense against Jax ended controversially after interference from Candice LeRae. The latter helped The Irresistible Force ambush Stratton before Trish Stratus made the save. However, Stratton and Stratus were taken out by the heels.

On Instagram, Stratton shared photos of her posing with the WWE Women's Championship. She sent a four-word message calling herself the "Princess of the ring".

Check out Stratton's Instagram post below:

Stratton's opponent for WrestleMania 41 was also revealed during last week's SmackDown after Charlotte Flair challenged her to a match for the Women's Championship. The Queen decided to challenge Stratton after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Magnum T.A. wants to see Charlotte Flair dethrone Tiffany Stratton

Magnum T.A. wants Charlotte Flair to dethrone Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 to win her 15th WWE Women's Championship.

Speaking on the Straight Talk With The Boss podcast, T.A. stated the following:

"I would love to see Charlotte take the title from Tiffany, and then I'd love to see her right in a program with Jade Cargill and bring Jade, boof, like way up and let them have a long program. And, eventually, let Jade take it because she's the showcase of what a female superstar that if you drew one out of a comic book, could not be better than. And there have certainly been champions with way less skill sets than she currently has that have been champions before. And, I mean, it would just be a way to stir it all up."

Flair is a former WWE RAW Women's Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she has never held the newly inaugurated WWE Women's Championship.

