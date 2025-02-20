Charlotte Flair to beat Tiffany Stratton then lose title to 160lb star in scenario proposed by veteran

Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. A wrestling veteran recently suggested a scenario where The Queen would capture the title before dropping it to SmackDown star Jade Cargill.

The Queen won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn a women's world championship match at this year's Show of Shows. Last Friday on SmackDown, Flair informed Stratton that she would face her in Las Vegas. On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, veteran Magnum T.A. disclosed that he would like to see the 14-time Women's World Champion dethrone the 25-year-old champion to capture her 15th title.

Meanwhile, he proposed that Flair then should enter a feud with Jade Cargill that would end with The Storm becoming the WWE Women's Champion. The 160 lb star is currently absent due to injury after falling victim to a mysterious backstage attack on SmackDown several weeks ago.

"I would love to see Charlotte take the title from Tiffany, and then I'd love to see her right in a program with Jade Cargill and bring Jade, boof, like way up and let them have a long program. And, eventually, let Jade take it because she's the showcase of what a female superstar that if you drew one out of a comic book, could not be better than. And there have certainly been champions with way less skill sets than she currently has that have been champions before. And, I mean, it would just be a way to stir it all up," he said. [From 23:08 - 23:45]

Greg Gagne also predicted that Charlotte Flair would dethrone Tiffany Stratton at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the same episode of the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A's co-host, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne, gave his prediction for the upcoming clash between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

Tiffy Time's former trainee disclosed that he believed The Queen would come out victorious.

"I don't know who's gonna come out on that one. I would think Charlotte would, but we'll see what happens," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair would indeed capture her first women's title in two years.

