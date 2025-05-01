  • home icon
Tiffany Stratton gives herself a new name days after completing a historic WWE milestone

By Soumik Datta
Modified May 01, 2025 10:24 GMT
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tiffany Stratton has given herself a new name in the aftermath of her win over Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41. She successfully retained the Women's Championship against The Queen in her first-ever WrestleMania.

The 26-year-old superstar won the Women's Championship on the January 3rd, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She dethroned her former ally, Nia Jax, by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Stratton became the new champion with a little help from Bianca Belair.

On Instagram, Stratton sent a three-word message, declaring herself as the "youngest in charge."

Check out Stratton's Instagram post:

Charlotte Flair wants to tap into her real-life personality in WWE

Charlotte Flair has admitted that she wants to tap more into her real-life persona on WWE television.

Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE, the multi-time Women's Champion expressed her interest in interacting with the WWE Universe. She said:

"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable...If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b**** for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle."
Flair was absent from last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, her WrestleMania 41 opponent, Tiffany Stratton, was in action against Jade Cargill on the blue brand.

Stratton and Cargill pushed each other to the limit before the match ended abruptly, courtesy of Naomi, who attacked The Storm and forced a DQ. Moments later, Stratton was attacked by Nia Jax, who wants another shot at the Women's Championship.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
