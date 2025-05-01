Tiffany Stratton gives herself a new name days after completing a historic WWE milestone

Tiffany Stratton has given herself a new name in the aftermath of her win over Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 41. She successfully retained the Women's Championship against The Queen in her first-ever WrestleMania.

Ad

The 26-year-old superstar won the Women's Championship on the January 3rd, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. She dethroned her former ally, Nia Jax, by successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Stratton became the new champion with a little help from Bianca Belair.

On Instagram, Stratton sent a three-word message, declaring herself as the "youngest in charge."

Check out Stratton's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Charlotte Flair wants to tap into her real-life personality in WWE

Charlotte Flair has admitted that she wants to tap more into her real-life persona on WWE television.

Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE, the multi-time Women's Champion expressed her interest in interacting with the WWE Universe. She said:

"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will tap more into that and kind of try to bring me — Ashley, the real person — to Charlotte, because I do feel like Charlotte really isn’t, the character I made is not relatable...If I could be ‘Charlotte’ in my real life, I would. In reality, if I wasn’t here right now, I’d be in sweats watching old episodes of Sex and the City. But no, I feel like at this stage in my career I’d like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, hey I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b**** for however many years. But I’d like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle."

Ad

Ad

Flair was absent from last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, her WrestleMania 41 opponent, Tiffany Stratton, was in action against Jade Cargill on the blue brand.

Stratton and Cargill pushed each other to the limit before the match ended abruptly, courtesy of Naomi, who attacked The Storm and forced a DQ. Moments later, Stratton was attacked by Nia Jax, who wants another shot at the Women's Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More