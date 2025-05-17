Tiffany Stratton gives herself a new name in WWE

The reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defended her title against Nia Jax in the main event of the latest episode of SmackDown. The entire bout was a back-and-forth affair. Despite Jax’s relentless pressure and brutal offense, The Buff Barbie found a perfect opening to implement her game plan and retain her title.

However, the bout concluded in chaos as Nia Jax was caught off-guard and busted open. The ending of the bout saw the Irresistible Force take a chair in her hand to pick up a win.

As Jax rolled in, Tiffy sensed her intention and the reigning champion hit her with a drop kick, hitting the steel chair, which awkwardly landed on Nia’s head, causing her to bleed immediately. Tiffany Stratton didn’t waste time, executing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and pinning The Irresistible Force to retain her title.

Following the match, Nia Jax shared a picture of her battle scar, all bloodied. However, Tiffany Stratton reshared Nia’s pic on her story, and gave herself a new name, captioning it “Legend Killer Baby,” dubbing herself the “Legend Killer”.

You can check out Stratton's story by clicking here.

WWE legends reveal the major problem with the women’s division

While discussing the latest episode of SmackDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, WWE legend Dutch Mantell expressed his views about Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton. He was a bit upset about WWE being repetitive with Nia and Tiffany and Naomi and Jade Cargill’s feud.

Mantell raised concerns about the lack of a women’s superstar on the roster and also expressed that Tiffany Stratton should have been the next big star as of now, but is not in the role yet.

''Well, who is the star? She [Tiffany] is not. She is not in that star role, and Charlotte Flair, I think, she's getting worse. I don't know what they [have] got in store for her, but when she talks, you can hear the same stuff as a shoot in the dressing room. That's what you're basically (...) that's what you're hearing. But I don't see how that can draw money. I really don't. And of course, the most charismatic of all of them is Chelsea [Green], but they're, I think, dropping the ball on her, too," Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see how Nia Jax gets her revenge on the self-proclaimed “Legend Killer” Tiffany Stratton, who made her bleed during their title bout.

