Tiffany Stratton on major step with real-life partner Ludwig Kaiser in relationship; being forced to be separate in WWE

WWE's newest SmackDown star, Tiffany Stratton, has been called up to the main roster but remained separated from her real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser. The star opened up on a major step they are taking together.

The two stars have been in a relationship since making it public in 2022. Stratton has spent most of her time in NXT, while Kaiser made it to the main roster as part of Imperium, working with Gunther, most recently on RAW. However, when Tiffany was called up to the main roster following the Royal Rumble, she signed with SmackDown.

Naturally, the conflicting schedules of the two brands would be an issue for any relationship given how little time the stars would have together, and that's the case for the couple as well, with Stratton admitting that they had very little time, only two days together.

"As some of you may know, my boyfriend is on Monday Night RAW and I'm on SmackDown, which means we have opposite schedules, which freakin' sucks. We have the complete opposite of schedules. Like, he comes in Tuesday morning, I leave Thursday afternoon. We only have like two days together really because he's on the live shows every single weekend. But, it's okay." (1:06 - 1:36)

The Buff Barbie also detailed a major step that they were taking in the relationship. The couple would move from their cramped one-bedroom apartment to their dream one.

"Actually, me and my boyfriend are going to be moving apartments soon and we're gonna be buying, like, our dream apartment. Not buying, just renting, but you get it. But I'm so excited because we live in a freakin' one-bedroom apartment and we just have so much stuff. All these suitcases - we practically live out of suitcases, so we just need more room to store everything. I have so much freakin' clothes, and, so does he, so we need a bigger closet, we need an extra room, we need it all, so I'm so excited." (1:45 - 2:18)

Tiffany Stratton is a big addition to the SmackDown roster

Tiffany Stratton is a promising addition to the roster for the blue brand. Given her fresh status, she could have any number of feuds against most stars.

It's not certain who she will be facing now, but as a former champion, her potential may be endless on the main roster.

It remains to be seen how fast WWE pushes Tiffany Stratton.

