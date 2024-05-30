Tiffany Stratton names the two AEW stars she wants to wrestle

WWE SmackDown Superstar Tiffany Stratton has named the two AEW stars that she would love to share the ring with. She expressed interest in wrestling "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo.

On NXT last Tuesday night, current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace made an unexpected appearance and had the entire wrestling community buzzing. She is scheduled to make her WWE in-ring return next week against Stevie Turner before challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground.

During a recent appearance on The Battleground Podcast, Tiffany Stratton was asked whether she has any dream opponents outside of WWE. She mentioned AEW stars "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo as the women she wanted to wrestle in a cross-promotional match.

"I do love what Toni Storm is doing and I respect so much of her in-ring work and as well as Deonna Purrazzo," said Stratton. [8:47-8:56]

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter on why WWE views Tiffany Stratton as a huge asset for the company

The Buff Barbie Doll competed in NXT before being called up to the main roster. Although she plays a heel and hasn't been on the main roster for very long, she is still popular with the fans.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter explained why Tiffany Stratton is a big asset for WWE:

"In the meantime, out of all the talent called up from NXT and broken into WWE main roster, she has become, and it's her looks... She has become a major force not just in the women's division. People talk about her. She's also doing stuff outside of WWE plugging WWE. She's going on talk shows and things. So, she's a really good-looking, athletic, good-looking person to be out there," stated Apter. [From 2:32 onwards]

Tiffany is a former NXT Women's Champion. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes before she wins her first title on the main roster.

Who's your dream opponent for Tiffany Stratton? Sound off in the comments!

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Battleground Podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

