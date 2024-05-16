Tiffany Stratton needs to change her ring attire, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton has been one of the most featured WWE Superstars in the women's division in recent months. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes the former NXT Women's Champion should alter her attire to fit her villainous on-screen persona.

Although Stratton performs as a heel on SmackDown, fans often chant her "Tiffy Time!" catchphrase during shows. In February, she even received one of the loudest crowd reactions of the night at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

Russo appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3. Discussing Stratton's popularity, he said fans will continue to cheer unless she covers up her body more:

"Bro, let's be honest, she wears less clothes out there than anybody on the roster," Russo said. "Way less. Way less to the fact that you're watching her matches because something's gonna pop out. Bro, guys ain't gonna boo that! Right there, if she really wanted to get heat, the first thing she's gonna do is cover that s**t up! 'You're gonna have to pay! You wanna see this, man? You're gonna have to pay top dollar.' That gets her heat." [1:37 – 2:10]

Watch the video above to hear Russo use The Rock as an example to show how easy it is to change fans' perceptions of a wrestler.

Vince Russo on Tiffany Stratton's appeal to male fans

Between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s, WWE's female stars were known as Divas and often judged on looks instead of their in-ring ability. Nowadays, women's wrestling is taken more seriously, with Tiffany Stratton viewed as one of the division's top stars of the future.

Vince Russo acknowledges that women's wrestling has progressed significantly over the last decade. However, he still thinks a lot of male viewers will watch Stratton simply because of her appearance:

"No matter what they say, 'The business has changed,' no matter what they say, this is not in question," Russo said. "It is still a male-driven orientated audience. That has not changed. That is not in question." [1:19 – 1:36]

On May 11, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin at a WWE Live event in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. She will face Bianca Belair in the quarter-finals on the May 17 episode of SmackDown.

What do you make of Vince Russo's remarks about Tiffany Stratton? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. You can view her full comments in the exclusive interview below.