Tiffany Stratton opens up on huge injury scare after WWE SummerSlam match

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 06, 2025 12:40 GMT
Tiffany Stratton was in action against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam [Image credits: star
Tiffany Stratton was in action against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam [Image credits: star's and WWE's Instagram handles]

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently talked about how she felt after her match at SummerSlam 2025. The SmackDown star put her title on the line against Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill won this year's Queen of the Ring tournament to earn herself a shot at Tiffany Stratton's Women's Championship. The two finally locked horns at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the ring, but the bout ultimately ended in Tiffy's favor, and she retained the gold.

During Stratton's recent appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick asked the Women's Champion why she did not watch his match at SummerSlam, as it was immediately after hers.

Tiffany Stratton revealed that she was worried about a concussion after her bout and was making sure she was okay. The SmackDown star then revealed that she was mostly fine, but her neck was a little stiff after the hard-hitting battle with Jade Cargill.

"I was making sure I wasn't concussed. [Logan- You okay?... So, you're not concussed, you're good?] No, I'm good. My neck is just a little [stiff]," she said. [From 30:23 - 30:42]
Check out the podcast below:

youtube-cover
Tiffany Stratton talked about her major win at WWE SummerSlam

After defeating Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Tiffany Stratton talked about it during a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. The SmackDown star revealed that she was feeling the nerves going into her first match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Stratton then praised Jade Cargill, calling her "undeniable," but believed she wasn't less than her opponent either.

"Like I said earlier, Jackie, I was so nervous walking into this [title match] tonight. It's my first-ever SummerSlam, and Jade is undeniable, but so am I. And now I have been champ for over 200 days, and I'm the current longest WWE Champion. And The Storm came, and I stood strong, and it's still Tiffy Time."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Tiffany Stratton's reign going forward.

