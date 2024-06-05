Tiffany Stratton opens up about upcoming dream match in WWE

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton recently weighed in on the history-making collaboration between the NXT brand and TNA. As a part of this crossover, fans are going to witness a dream match between Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez on June 9.

On the May 28, 2024, edition of the white and gold brand, Ava announced that The Prodigy will defend her NXT Women's Title against the Last Pure Athlete at Battleground Premium Live Event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

This week on the developmental brand, Grace defeated Stevie Turner in her first-ever WWE singles match. After that, the TNA Knockouts World Champion and Perez had an intense face-off before the two women pushed each other.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, the SmackDown Superstar was asked to share her two cents on WWE's partnership with TNA. Tiffany Stratton mentioned that the wrestling promotion crossover has opened the door for more dream matches, such as Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez.

"I feel like Roxanne Perez versus Jordynne Grace is a match people definitely has been in their dream matches before and they’re both in separate companies, and the fact that maybe the possibility is there to get other talents from different companies I feel like opens up so many different dream matches, opportunities and stuff like that, so I think it’s very cool," she said. [From 07:57 to 08:25]

Tiffany Stratton names two stars outside WWE she wants to wrestle

During the same conversation, The Buff Barbie named two stars from Tony Khan's AEW whom she would love to share the ring with.

The 25-year-old female star mentioned that her dream opponents outside WWE are "Timeless" Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo of All Elite Wrestling.

"I do love what Toni Storm is doing and I respect so much of her in-ring work and as well as Deonna Purrazzo," said Stratton.

In her last televised match, Tiffany Stratton suffered an upset at the hands of Bianca Belair on the May 17 episode of SmackDown. Only time will tell if The Center of the Universe will challenge Bayley for the Women's Championship again.

