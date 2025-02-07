Tiffany Stratton picks two WWE names for her stable; it's not Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is on a roll heading into WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie has thought about forming a stable, but it doesn't include Rhea Ripley.

The WWE Universe has shipped Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton following their short-lived alliance on Monday Night RAW. 'Strapley,' as they are collectively called by their fans, have interacted and shared the ring after they both became the champions of their respective brands heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the host asked the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, if she would like to have her own stable and which superstars she would want in it. Surprisingly, she didn't add Mami to the list and wanted to form a trio with Kelani Jordan and Maxxine Dupri.

Trending

"I always wanted to start a stable or a faction, whatever you want to call it. Maybe Kelani Jordan down in NXT and Maxxine Dupri. I feel like she got some stuff in her arsenal that I can kind of help bring out, and I feel like all three of us together, we would be undeniable," Stratton said. [From 08:08 - 08:36]

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton made a bold request to Rhea Ripley

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton conquered the women's division on their respective brands when both won the titles. However, the two have crossed paths frequently, but as friends and fellow champions instead of enemies on the main roster.

In an interview on Ring The Belle, Tiffany Stratton spoke highly of Rhea Ripley heading into WrestleMania 41. During this, she stated she could make Mami wear pink gear for a chance, and she would try to convince her to do so when she meets her the next time.

"Rhea, I would love that, would you wear pink for me? I think she would. Pink goth. I'm going to try to convince her," Stratton said. [From 02:45 - 02:54]

It'll be interesting to see if Stratton will be able to make Mami appear in pink gear.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Toronto Sun and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback