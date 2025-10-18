Tiffany Stratton reacts to her former WWE rival’s heartbreaking post

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently shared an Instagram post where she shared that her match against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at WWE Evolution earlier this year almost did not happen.Detailing the circumstances regarding the same, Stratus stated that the match was in question because of her mother's health at the time, but her mother insisted on the 7-time WWE Women's Champion competing and told her:&quot;Do it. Do what you can, while you can.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrish shared that her mother passed away a month later, but got to watch her do what she loves one final time. The legendary trailblazer also thanked the fans in Atlanta that night, as well as every single woman on the card that night. In particular, she shouted out her &quot;lil sis,&quot; Tiffany Stratton:&quot;Those words hit differently now. It wasn’t just about wrestling - it was about life. About showing up, even when it’s hard. About finding strength in the things that make you feel alive. I’m so grateful I did… and that I got to share that ring with my lil sis @tiffanywwe - who deserves all her flowers. It was special in more ways than one,&quot; wrote Trish StratusIn the comment section of the Instagram post, Tiffany Stratton responded to Trish Stratus's heartfelt post and reciprocated the love she was shown. Stratton commented,&quot;You’re so strong &amp; such a good role model. Thank you Trishy ❤️Tiffany Stratton successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus that night, denying the legend her 8th Women's Championship. Although the title Stratton holds now and the one Stratus held during the 2000s have different lineages, they share the same name.Tiffany Stratton has been WWE Women's Champion for almost all of 2025Tiffany Stratton has held the WWE Women's Championship since the January 3 episode of WWE SmackDown this year, when she finally cashed in her MITB contract on Nia Jax, betraying her to become champion after teasing a betrayal and helping her retain it against Naomi.Stratton, who had been popular with the fans ever since her arrival on the main roster, essentially turned babyface that night, and that was solidified when WWE pivoted to have Charlotte Flair, the Royal Rumble winner, turn heel due to Stratton's popularity and Charlotte's natural ability to draw heat.What followed was a tumultuous and controversial Road to WrestleMania with Stratton shooting at Charlotte in an in-ring promo and bringing her personal life into play. She went on to defeat Charlotte and retained her title at WrestleMania. Since winning the title, Stratton hadn't lost a single match until her loss to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer last weekend at Crown Jewel.Due to a lack of opponents and direction, her title reign has not reached its true potential yet, but she continues to remain champion, and WWE clearly looks at her as a long-term investment, with Stratton as popular as ever. She is set to face Kiana James next week on SmackDown.