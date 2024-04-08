Tiffany Stratton reacts to winning the Slammy Award for NXT Superstar of the Year

Tiffany Stratton won the Slammy Award for NXT Superstar of the Year, and she's feeling pretty good about herself.

In August 2021, WWE announced Stratton as the only female wrestler joining the Performance Center as part of a new group of recruits. She made her professional wrestling debut on an episode of 205 Live, defeating Amari Miller.

A few months later, Stratton debuted in NXT. Her first match was against Fallon Henley, whom she defeated. Throughout her NXT stint, the 24-year-old shared the ring with superstars like Wendy Choo, Lyra Valkyria, and others. She also became a one-time NXT Women's Champion before losing the title to Becky Lynch.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton showed off her newly won Slammy Award and reacted to becoming the NXT Superstar of the Year.

"Sadly the allegations are true….. I am that girl NXT superstar of the year," wrote Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton wants to headline WrestleMania against Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton has expressed her desire to headline WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair.

Having recently moved up to the main roster, the 24-year-old missed out on this year's WrestleMania. However, she has already competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stratton said she would like to face Flair at next year's WrestleMania in Minnesota. The former NXT Women's Champion said:

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania."

Flair also missed out on this year's WrestleMania after suffering an injury during the back end of 2023. During the Slammy Awards, The Queen addressed the WWE Universe and stated that she wouldn't miss next year's WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Tiffany Stratton post-WrestleMania 40.

