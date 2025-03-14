Tiffany Stratton reacts to WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY's social media post

Tiffany Stratton reacted to IYO SKY's Instagram post days after she won the WWE Women's World Championship. Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion.

Ad

SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to win the Women's World Championship on the March 3 episode of Monday Night RAW. This also made the 34-year-old superstar the first superstar to become a Grand Slam Champion in Japan and America.

Stratton reacted to SKY's photos on Instagram. The Women's Champion complimented the newly crowned Women's World Champion with two emojis.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's reaction:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Greg Gagne opened up about Tiffany Stratton making physical changes before finding success in WWE

Tiffany Stratton was trained by Greg Gagne. The latter recently talked about Stratton making some physical and cosmetic changes before finding success in the WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Gagne briefly opened up about his conversation with Stratton, stating that she already had an athletic and lean body and didn't need to make any changes. Gagne said:

Ad

"She asked me one day, maybe I shouldn't go into it, might not sit well with her. But she is, larger in some areas. And she asked me about that and I said 'no.' You have got such a nice athletic body, and you are lean, and you got all these great moves. You don't need that. But she did it anyhow. But, you know it's working for her."

Ad

Ad

Tiffany Stratton is feuding with Charlotte Flair ahead on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The two will cross paths at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with The Queen challenging for the WWE Women's Championship. She became the #1 contender for the title after winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and choosing Stratton as her WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Flair once again stood tall over Stratton on last week's episode of SmackDown. She will be in action against B-Fab tomorrow on the blue brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback