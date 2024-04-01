Tiffany Stratton receives a message from Damage CTRL member

Tiffany Stratton is one of the fastest-rising superstars in WWE. Since moving to the main roster, she has established herself as a household name in the WWE Universe.

On Instagram, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai sent a message to Stratton, reacting to one of her recent photos. Stratton is a former NXT Women's Champion and has shared the ring with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and other top names on the main roster.

Reacting to Stratton's photo update on Instagram, Kai made a two-word comment showing her appreciation.

"Selfie queen," wrote Kai

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's picture along with Kai's comment below:

On SmackDown this past week, Kai was in singles action against Belair, who was victorious over the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. After being sidelined for months, the Kiwi superstar recently returned to in-ring action during a tag team match, partnering with Bayley against The Kabuki Warriors.

Midway through the contest, Kai betrayed Bayley, leading to a brutal attack on the latter by Damage CTRL. The heel faction has continued to feud with Bayley in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL and it should all come to a culmination this coming weekend in Philadelphia.

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her struggles on the main roster

Tiffany Stratton detailed the difficulties of her moving up to the main roster. In February 2024, she officially signed with SmackDown.

Speaking with Downunder The Ring Podcast, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that the hectic travel schedule has been quite difficult on the main roster compared to NXT. She also said that although she was nervous and still adjusting to all the changes, she is loving her experiences despite the hardships.

“It made me feel nervous, it made me feel excited. Honestly, the travel has been kind of hectic. But I’ve been still kind of adjusting to that because at NXT, we don’t travel that much. We only travel every couple months, so the traveling has been a little much. But it has been so awesome, I’ve been learning so much. Just like thrown right into [the fire], but I feel like I’ve been doing that my entire career, so this is really nothing new,” said Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton is currently not on the card for WrestleMania 40. However, she has set the stage on fire since moving up to the main roster a few months ago and surely has a bright future ahead of her.

