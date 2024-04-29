Tiffany Stratton receives a message from male WWE Superstar after posting her photos

Tiffany Stratton's newly posted photos caught the attention of WWE Superstar and her real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Stratton once again shared the ring with Naomi. Their singles match ended with Naomi securing the victory but via disqualification after interference from Nia Jax.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton posted photos showing off her latest attire. Her Instagram post caught Kaiser's attention who commented with fire emojis.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's photo and Kaiser's comment:

Expand Tweet

Kaiser is currently on Monday Night RAW where he is a part of the Imperium faction. He recently betrayed Giovanni Vinci and booted him out of the group, as per orders from faction leader Gunther.

Tiffany Stratton discussed the possibility of working on TV with Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton has discussed the possibility of working in a romantic angle with boyfriend and fellow WWE Superstar, Ludwig Kaiser.

While speaking with TV Insider, Stratton stated she was open to the idea of working on television with Kaiser but her primary goal is to establish herself. The former NXT Women's Champion is focused on her career but wouldn't mind having a reality TV show with Kaiser at some point. She said:

"Yeah. That would be super cool. I haven’t given that much thought because I’m still new to RAW and SmackDown. I would like to establish myself first and then do some stuff with Kaiser. Right Now, I’m focused on my career. I think a reality TV show would be really cool one day."

Since moving up to the main roster, Stratton has competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event. The Triple Threat Match will also involve Naomi, who will get another shot at The Role Model's championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback