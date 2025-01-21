Tiffany Stratton responds to Rhea Ripley's wild claim following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made a wild claim about Tiffany Stratton after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Buff Barbie recently shared her reaction to The Eradicator's remarks.

Nia Jax attacked Rhea Ripley backstage before the start of the show. The former Judgment Day member claimed The Irresistible Force did so because she was mad that Tiffany Stratton liked her more than Jax. The newly crowned WWE Women's Champion recently took to her X/Twitter account to respond to Rhea's claim with multiple emojis:

"🫣🫢🤭," she wrote.

You can check out Tiffany Stratton's X/Twitter post below:

Rhea Ripley's comments do not come as a surprise, considering the two champions teased forming a tag team following the RAW Netflix Premiere. Interestingly, the two have previously teamed up once to compete with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Stratton was an ally to Jax before she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After helping Nia retain her title against Naomi, the 25-year-old played her card to win her first title on the main roster.

Tiffany Stratton had her first title defense on WWE SmackDown

A week after Stratton's title win, Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi in a fatal four-way match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship.

The Role Model challenged The Buff Barbie on the January 17 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The two stars delivered a back-and-forth contest, which ended with the champion nailing her more experienced counterpart with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain her title.

With Nia Jax shifting her focus to Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship and Bayley switching brands to be a part of Monday Night RAW, it will be interesting to see who challenges Stratton for her title next.

