Tiffany Stratton responds to Triple H following major WWE announcement

WWE's latest blockbuster announcement featured Triple H in the video for it, as he revealed the company's huge plans for the summer of 2026.

The Game announced in the video that SummerSlam 2026 will be a two-night event and take place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This comes after WrestleMania 41 was earmarked for the Twin Cities until WWE decided to hold it in Las Vegas instead.

Tiffany Stratton, who is from Minnesota, is understandably thrilled with this development. She responded to Triple H's post on Twitter/X about it, with a quote-tweet of her own. The former NXT Women's Champion couldn't contain her excitement at SummerSlam 2026 heading to her home state. She only had one word to say: "eeeekkkkk," but in a good way.

It might be over two years away, but Tiffany Stratton could be in one of the headline matches at the event if WWE and Triple H keep up her current push. The 25-year-old star has a bright future ahead of her, following an impressive start to her time on SmackDown.

Triple H made another huge announcement regarding WWE SummerSlam yesterday

While we found out SummerSlam 2026 will be held over two nights, Triple H revealed exciting plans for this year's edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer. WWE's Chief Content Officer announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will receive a title shot at this year's SummerSlam. That is huge news.

The brand new stakes have instantly made the tournament finals a bigger deal, giving Gunther, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, and the others something bigger to fight for in Saudi Arabia. It might also be the first step to making SummerSlam as big as WrestleMania, in time for the debut of the two-night format in 2026.

