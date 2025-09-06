Tiffany Stratton's Next Challenger Confirmed Tonight on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has proven herself to be a fighting champion. Her next opponent was officially confirmed tonight on SmackDown.Since arriving on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton's career has taken off. After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match last year, she successfully cashed in to become the WWE Women's Champion. Since then, she has looked unstoppable in the ring against a variety of challengers. At SummerSlam 2025, Tiffany faced her toughest challenger in Jade Cargill and won. Following this match, the former AEW star claimed that she would've won had Stratton not gotten her foot on the rope during her pinfall attempt.Therefore, it was confirmed tonight that Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill next week on SmackDown. Following this announcement, Tiffany was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, who didn't hesitate to accuse Jade of running her mouth.Tiffany Stratton Explained Why Her Previous Gimmick Was ScrappedWhen Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT in 2021, she had a daddy's rich girl gimmick that was modeled after Paris Hilton and Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. However, this gimmick was quickly dropped before it could take off.Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Tiffany explained that Shawn Michaels decided to drop the gimmick because he didn't see a payoff.&quot;So, the Daddy’s little rich girl gimmick kind of came from like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical or like Paris Hilton, I think. So, we went with it for a little bit, and then Shawn was like, ‘We don’t have a daddy for you. We don’t really have a payoff. So, I think we kind of just need to scrap it,'&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see if The Buff Barbie will be able to overcome Jade Cargill for a second time next week on SmackDown.