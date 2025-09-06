Tiffany Stratton's Next Challenger Confirmed Tonight on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:17 GMT
Tiffany Stratton
Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion (source: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton has proven herself to be a fighting champion. Her next opponent was officially confirmed tonight on SmackDown.

Ad

Since arriving on the main roster, Tiffany Stratton's career has taken off. After winning the Money in the Bank ladder match last year, she successfully cashed in to become the WWE Women's Champion. Since then, she has looked unstoppable in the ring against a variety of challengers. At SummerSlam 2025, Tiffany faced her toughest challenger in Jade Cargill and won. Following this match, the former AEW star claimed that she would've won had Stratton not gotten her foot on the rope during her pinfall attempt.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Therefore, it was confirmed tonight that Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill next week on SmackDown. Following this announcement, Tiffany was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, who didn't hesitate to accuse Jade of running her mouth.

Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Tiffany Stratton Explained Why Her Previous Gimmick Was Scrapped

When Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT in 2021, she had a daddy's rich girl gimmick that was modeled after Paris Hilton and Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. However, this gimmick was quickly dropped before it could take off.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Tiffany explained that Shawn Michaels decided to drop the gimmick because he didn't see a payoff.

Ad
"So, the Daddy’s little rich girl gimmick kind of came from like Sharpay Evans from High School Musical or like Paris Hilton, I think. So, we went with it for a little bit, and then Shawn was like, ‘We don’t have a daddy for you. We don’t really have a payoff. So, I think we kind of just need to scrap it,'" she said.

It will be interesting to see if The Buff Barbie will be able to overcome Jade Cargill for a second time next week on SmackDown.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications