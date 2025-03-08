Tiffany Stratton's WWE push feels too forced, Hall of Famer says

Tiffany Stratton has held the WWE Women's Championship since successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on January 3. In a recent podcast episode, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa questioned whether the SmackDown star is ready to compete in main events.

Ad

On April 19-20, Stratton will defend her title against Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. The 25-year-old debuted on the main roster as a heel in February 2024 but now performs as a fan favorite.

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, said on her Paving the Way podcast that Stratton's push to the top of the women's division feels too forced:

"My flavor is a woman that walks in and owns it and has that aura, that charisma. Something that is not pushed on you, but yet you can feel it when she walks in. If it's in her wrestling style or her promos or just walking into the room, that's the kind of women I want to see wrestle and own the matches. When something is too pushed on me and forced, I seem to shy away from that. It p****s me off type of thing and I just don't care." [2:26 – 3:13]

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

On March 1, Tiffany Stratton teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber in Stratus' hometown of Toronto. The babyface duo defeated Candice LeRae and Nia Jax in an 11-minute match.

Madusa compares Tiffany Stratton to Attitude Era stars

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, women's wrestling was not taken as seriously in WWE as it is today. Female stars were often viewed as models and their matches usually lasted only a few minutes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Madusa, a WWE talent from 1993 to 1995, believes Tiffany Stratton's acrobatic in-ring style is similar to women from the Attitude Era:

"I don't like this style. There's some great moves that she has but it doesn't do anything for me. This style reminds me of the Attitude Era girls, so to speak. Not that there's anything wrong with that. It was just that was the era and that time of all of that." [3:22 – 3:45]

Ad

On March 7, Stratton defeated Piper Niven in an eight-minute match on SmackDown before being attacked by Charlotte Flair.

Please credit Paving the Way and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback