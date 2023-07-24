Tiffany Stratton says she wants to keep her real-life relationship with fellow WWE Superstar private 

Tiffany Stratton is one of the top stars in the company. As the NXT Women's Champion, she's in the middle of a big push and is one of the leading ladies on the developmental brand. During a recent interview, she was asked about her relationship with Ludwig Kaiser, and she said that she wanted to keep her personal life private.

Stratton has been a stalwart of NXT recently and is currently in a feud with Thea Hail, defending her title.

Tiffany Stratton spoke to TV Insider in an interview, where she was asked about her relationship with Ludwig Kaiser and how she was always surrounded by camera phones.

She said that she preferred to keep her private life private and wanted to behave like a champion before she even was one. So she never had to change how she acted in public.

"I still try to keep my private life private. But I’ve always behaved like a champion, even before I became a champion. I know how to act in public. It wasn’t like I had to change how I acted within the public eye. I was always very put together and never got drunk at a club and was acting crazy. So I’ve been able to avoid that." [H/T TV Insider]

Overall, she always wanted to keep her relationship and her life away from wrestling private.

Tiffany Stratton also spoke about wanting to bring back Total Divas to WWE as well.