Tiffany Stratton seen breaking character; spotted with major WWE rival

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has ruled the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown for over 200 days. Recently, she was seen breaking character and was spotted with Nia Jax amid their ongoing feud.

Nia Jax played an intricate role in Tiffany Stratton's main roster career when she took The Buff Barbie under her wing on the blue brand. Unfortunately for their fans, the two went their separate ways when Jax began to disrespect Stratton in the months that followed. In January 2025, The Buff Barbie cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force and became the WWE Women's Champion.

The two were involved in different programs for a while on the brand, but recently reignited their feud on Friday Night SmackDown. Today, CM Punk shared an Instagram Story of Tiffany Stratton breaking character alongside Nia Jax amid their ongoing feud on the weekly product.

Tiffany Stratton with Nia Jax [Image credit: CM Punk's Instagram account]

The two are actively feuding on the blue brand, and Stratton, alongside Jade Cargill, scored a win over Jax and Becky Lynch in a tag team match on WWE SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton addressed the Charlotte Flair incident from WWE SmackDown

After Tiffany Stratton's feud with Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair chose The Buff Barbie as her WrestleMania 41 opponent for the WWE Women's Championship. During the build, Stratton crossed a line when she added an impromptu line in one of her promos, calling out The Queen for her failed marriages.

While Stratton apologized for the incident, she revealed what transpired on an episode of Impaulsive. During her appearance, she addressed the incident and stated that things got heated due to their competitive nature, and she later apologized to the veteran for the comment.

"Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair. She is a legend, and I was the champion at the time. Things were heated, and she is very competitive. I'm also very competitive, and I'm trying to prove to Charlotte that I can go, that I can stand up to her, and I'm worthy of this title. So yeah, s**t got heated, we both went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize, and that was that. I'm someone that can like, fully embrace being in the wrong, and I had no problem apologizing," said Stratton.

The Buff Barbie defeated Jade Cargill at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and is awaiting her next challenger.

