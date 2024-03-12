Tiffany Stratton sends a cryptic three-word message after latest victory on WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton recently took to social media to send a cryptic message after the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Stratton continued her impressive winning streak by defeating 'Michin' Mia Yim on the latest episode of SmackDown. The former NXT Women's Champion was recently called up to the main roster after Royal Rumble. So far, The Buff Barbie has defeated Naomi, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan in singles competitions on the blue brand.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton recently sent a cryptic three-word message, potentially hinting at something major.

"Time is ticking…," wrote Tiffany Stratton.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post:

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her main roster struggles

Tiffany Stratton is still in her early days on the main roster. She has already competed in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Match.

Speaking on the Downunder The Ring podcast, Stratton claimed that she initially felt "nervous" and "excited" on the main roster. The former NXT Women's Champion also discussed the hectic travel schedule she had to undergo since moving up to the main roster.

"It made me feel nervous, it made me feel excited. Honestly, the travel has been kind of hectic. But I’ve been still kind of adjusting to that because at NXT, we don’t travel that much. We only travel every couple months, so the traveling has been a little much. But it has been so awesome, I’ve been learning so much. Just like thrown right into [the fire], but I feel like I’ve been doing that my entire career, so this is really nothing new," she said.

Stratton's direction on the main roster is still unclear. However, there is a chance that she will compete in a marquee match at WrestleMania 40. In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, WWE teased a potential singles match between Stratton and Bianca Belair.

What are your thoughts on Stratton's main roster run so far? Sound off in the comments.

