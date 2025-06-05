Tiffany Stratton sends her first message to Mariah May after the latter's WWE debut; the Women's Champion has a one-word message

Tiffany Stratton has sent her first message to Mariah May after the latter made her WWE debut on this week's edition of NXT. May has her sights set on the NXT Women's Championship, held by Jacy Jayne.
Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She won the title on the January 3rd, 2025, edition of SmackDown after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.
One of May's recent Instagram posts after her WWE debut caught Stratton's attention. The Women's Champion sent a one-word message to the Stamford-based company's newest signing.
"Eeeeekkkkkkk!!!!!!" wrote Stratton.
Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:
Sam Roberts wants to see Mariah May feud with Tiffany Stratton in WWE
Before Mariah May signed with the sports entertainment giant, Sam Roberts suggested the idea of her feuding with Tiffany Stratton. He praised the former AEW Women's Champion for being an incredible heel.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that May vs. Stratton would turn out to be an incredible contest and the 26-year-old superstar could steal all of Stratton's "thunder". He said:
"I hope the rumors are true, I would love to see Mariah May get in there. I mean, Mariah as a villain is just so good... I think Mariah May versus Tiffany Stratton would be great. Like, just as Tiffany Stratton is showing some humility, just as Tiffany Stratton is being a babyface, you have Mariah May come in and steal all of her thunder."
May finished up with AEW after concluding her feud with Toni Storm, to whom she lost the AEW Women's World Championship. She arrived in her new promotion on the latest edition of NXT, confronting the newly crowned NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne.
Jayne won the title by defeating Stephanie Vaquer on last week's edition of NXT, but already has multiple stars have already placed a target on her back, including May.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!