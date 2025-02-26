Tiffany Stratton sends a five-word message on behalf of Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton posted a five-word message on behalf of WWE Superstar and her real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser. Stratton also quoted the Imperium member on her Instagram story.

Stratton is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She is preparing for the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event where she will team up with Trish Stratus. Meanwhile, Kaiser is feuding with Penta and Pete Dunne on Monday Night RAW. He was victorious over both men in a Triple Threat bout on the latest edition of the show.

On her Instagram story, Stratton reacted to WWE Games posting the first look of the Mixed Match Challenge in 2K25. The picture showcased Kaiser and Stratton in the former's unique pose with hands behind their backs. The current WWE Women's Champion reiterated the former Imperium member's catchphrase demanding gratitude.

"I demand all your gratitude..." wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram story:

Ludwig Kaiser would like to bring back the Mixed Match Challenge with Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser is open to bringing back the Mixed Match Challenge with her partner Tiffany Stratton.

He discussed the idea of pairing up with the Women's Champion on WWE TV, suggesting that it needs to happen organically. The 34-year-old superstar believes there is a possibility of them working together on TV since they're both signed to the same company.

"I don't know. Obviously that's something that would have to happen organically. I wouldn't want to just to do that. Obviously we work in the same company, and that possibility is given. But I also like to keep my private life private, you know what I mean? I'm a little old school when it comes to that. But definitely when it comes to work I think we could do some great stuff. We could bring the Mixed Match Challenge back."

Stratton will team up with Trish Stratus at the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event for a tag team match against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. She will also defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

