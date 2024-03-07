Tiffany Stratton sends a four-word message on social media, shares new photos

Tiffany Stratton took to Instagram to share a four-word message and her newest photos.

Stratton was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump. After her interview, the former NXT Women's Champion shared photos from the show's set.

The SmackDown star also shared a four-word message on her latest Instagram post.

"Delulu is the solulu," wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post below:

Tiffany Stratton opened up about her early struggles on the main roster

Tiffany Stratton was called up to the main roster on the February 2, 2024, episode of SmackDown. Since joining the blue brand, she has defeated 'Michin' Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, and Naomi in singles action.

The 24-year-old even competed in her first-ever Elimination Chamber Match and stole the show after an incredible outing in Perth, Australia.

Speaking in an interview with Downunder The Ring Podcast, Stratton opened up about her struggles on the main roster, stating that she initially felt nervous and excited.

Stratton stated:

“It made me feel nervous, it made me feel excited. Honestly, the travel has been kind of hectic. But I’ve been still kind of adjusting to that because at NXT, we don’t travel that much. We only travel every couple months, so the traveling has been a little much. But it has been so awesome, I’ve been learning so much. Just like thrown right into [the fire], but I feel like I’ve been doing that my entire career, so this is really nothing new.”

With WrestleMania 40 right around the corner, Stratton could find herself in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She has had her fair share of issues with Bianca Belair, who, much like The Buff Barbie, failed to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Would you be interested in a match between Stratton and Belair at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Would you be interested in a match between Stratton and Belair at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion