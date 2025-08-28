  • home icon
  • Tiffany Stratton sends a heartfelt three-word message to former female WWE champion

Tiffany Stratton sends a heartfelt three-word message to former female WWE champion

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 28, 2025 20:47 GMT
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tiffany Stratton (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton sent a heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar and the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.

Valkyria posted photos from WWE's recent visit to her native land, Ireland. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion teamed up with IYO SKY for a Dark Tag Team Match against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

On Instagram, Valkyria's post caught Stratton's attention. The former Women's Champion sent a heartfelt three-word message to her.

"You deserve it 🫶🏻" wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:

Valkyria lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch. She unsuccessfully challenged her for the title at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event after Bayley got involved during the finishing moments of the match.

Vince Russo called WWE star Lyra Valkyria "horrible"

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Lyra Valkyria and her promo skills. He stated that anything that comes out of the former Women's Intercontinental Champion's mouth isn't believable.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say about the 28-year-old superstar:

"Lyra Valkyria is horrible. Horrible, bro. Nothing out of her mouth is believable. That's not how a person would act in that situation. And like I said, bro, if I'm there, we're doing it over and over and over. And I'm telling her, if this were real, nobody would react that way. You are so over-the-top. And it is such bad acting, and we're going to sit here and do it all night until I believe it. That's exactly what I'm doing."

Valkyria hasn't been seen on WWE TV since her match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Her next storyline and direction are yet to be revealed, but she could be getting herself involved in a feud with Bayley, who has been teasing a huge change of character after her latest setbacks.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
