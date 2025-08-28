Tiffany Stratton sends a heartfelt three-word message to former female WWE champion

Tiffany Stratton sent a heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar and the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.Valkyria posted photos from WWE's recent visit to her native land, Ireland. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion teamed up with IYO SKY for a Dark Tag Team Match against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.On Instagram, Valkyria's post caught Stratton's attention. The former Women's Champion sent a heartfelt three-word message to her.&quot;You deserve it 🫶🏻&quot; wrote Stratton.Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:Valkyria lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch. She unsuccessfully challenged her for the title at the SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event after Bayley got involved during the finishing moments of the match.Vince Russo called WWE star Lyra Valkyria &quot;horrible&quot;Vince Russo isn't a fan of Lyra Valkyria and her promo skills. He stated that anything that comes out of the former Women's Intercontinental Champion's mouth isn't believable.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say about the 28-year-old superstar:&quot;Lyra Valkyria is horrible. Horrible, bro. Nothing out of her mouth is believable. That's not how a person would act in that situation. And like I said, bro, if I'm there, we're doing it over and over and over. And I'm telling her, if this were real, nobody would react that way. You are so over-the-top. And it is such bad acting, and we're going to sit here and do it all night until I believe it. That's exactly what I'm doing.&quot;Valkyria hasn't been seen on WWE TV since her match against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Her next storyline and direction are yet to be revealed, but she could be getting herself involved in a feud with Bayley, who has been teasing a huge change of character after her latest setbacks.