Tiffany Stratton sends insulting message to former WWE champion

Tiffany Stratton just insulted a former WWE champion. These two women used to be allies at one point.

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax allied last year after the former won Money in the Bank, and the latter became the Queen of the Ring. The alliance continued after Jax captured the WWE Women's Championship from Bayley. However, it was clear that Nia was trying to manipulate Stratton to keep her from cashing in the contract.

However, this friendship soon turned sour after Candice LeRae entered the frame and gained Nia's trust. After months of spoiled attempts, Stratton finally cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 4 episode of SmackDown to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Recently, Nia asked fans to send her some inspiration for wrestling gear. Stratton responded to her with a picture of a trash bag, essentially calling her garbage. Check out her tweet here:

Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Charlotte Flair will choose to face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair returned to action and won the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Now, she gets to decide which champion she wants to face at WrestleMania 41.

While Rhea Ripley already indicated that she wanted to face The Queen, Charlotte announced that she would check out the NXT and WWE Women's Champions this week, leaving fans to wonder which champion she will choose.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said that Charlotte would choose to face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The timeframe will also give the Buff Barbie time to develop and hone her promo skills against someone like The Queen.

"I believe she's gonna pick Tiffany Stratton. That'll be her WrestleMania match. That'll give Tiffany time to still develop and learn on the microphone in a promo battle against Charlotte Flair, who owns her character. I mean, owns that character. She has like an aura about her. Like, Charlie Murphy's talked about Rick James, 'I saw his aura.' You can feel her energy out there. So, that'll help her develop and grow. That's the hope anyway," he said.

It will be interesting to see whether Charlotte Flair will pick Stratton as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

