Tiffany Stratton sends a message to Mandy Rose after she posts a stunning new photo

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton took to Instagram to react to Mandy Rose's recently posted photo.

Stratton is a former NXT Women's Champion, much like Rose. On the December 13 episode, Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez, who ended the former Golden Goddess' title reign of 413 days. Shortly afterward, Rose was let go by WWE.

On Instagram, Mandy Rose posted a stunning new photo, to which Stratton reacted by commenting the 'smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.'

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's comment on Rose's newly posted photo here.

Mandy Rose commented on being compared with Tiffany Stratton

Mandy Rose previously opened up about being compared with current WWE sensation Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton has been at the top of his game in NXT and is a well-established star in the brand's women's division. Speaking in an interview with Busted Open Radio, Rose said:

“Obviously I love what Tiffany Stratton has done since I’ve been away from there. I think there were some comparisons with them trying to make her like me, which I don’t agree with. I think she’s her own person. We all can be compared to people, like I love being compared to Trish Stratus, but I am my own person as well. So, I think she’s an incredible athlete. Even when I was training over there, the way she was progressively getting better so fast, it was wild. So, I definitely see that. I just think there’s so many women right now that are arriving. Some of these girls, I remember training, they just got there, and now they’re having these amazing matches.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Stratton is currently feuding with NXT star Fallon Henley. The two women recently shared the ring on NXT TV.

