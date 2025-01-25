Tiffany Stratton sends message after WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton shared a bold message following her appearance on SmackDown. Last night, she officially turned babyface on the blue brand.

The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on SmackDown two weeks ago to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She successfully defended her title against Bayley on the January 17, 2025, edition of the blue brand.

This week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton was confronted by Rhea Ripley during her promo. The 'Strapley' duo appeared to be united against the entire women's division vying for their titles.

That being said, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Liv Morgan also joined the fray, escalating the situation into a brawl. The Center of The Universe managed to escape the chaos and exited the arena.

On X (fka Twitter), Tiffany Stratton declared her intention to create "tiffstory" in 2025, a playful alteration of the word "history."

"Making tiffstory in 2025," she wrote.

WWE veteran predicts returning star will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair announced her return on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She is set to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, fans are also anticipating the potential returns of Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo advocated for a heel opponent for Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The former WWE writer suggested that one of the returning stars, such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, or Alexa Bliss, should adopt a villainous persona for the match.

"Well, that all depends on how you wanna bring back Becky and Charlotte, or Alexa Bliss, for that matter," Russo stated. "You've got a lot of women that you're bringing back, so if whoever you wanna bring back is a heel, that's what I would do."

Fans will have to wait and see which female superstar will emerge as the next challenger to face The Buff Barbie for the WWE Women's Championship on the road to WrestleMania 41.

