Tiffany Stratton sends a one-word message to male WWE Superstar, reacts to recent photos

Tiffany Stratton recently sent a one-word message to a current WWE star, and her real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser.

Stratton is currently working on NXT, and is a former NXT Women's Champion. She recently lost the title to Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, Ludwig Kaiser is a part of the red brand, and is a member of Imperium.

Kaiser recently competed in his native country, Germany. Taking to Instagram, he posted a new set of photos following the incredible reception he received from the WWE Universe.

In response, Stratton sent a one-word message to her real-life partner.

"Megastar," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Kaiser will be teaming up with Giovanni Vinci for a tag team match against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Ludwig Kaiser previously spoke quite highly of Tiffany Stratton

Ludwig Kaiser was recently involved in a storyline with Maxxine Dupri on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he explained why WWE didn't have to add Tiffany Stratton to the storyline. Kaiser praised Stratton for the work she was putting in, as he said:

"I think that Tiffany doesn't really need to jump on that opportunity, or that storyline that I'm doing right now, because she is so amazing by herself," Kaiser said. "She is going to go her own way, so she [does] not, by any means, need any kind of support, or push from my side. She is a one-of-a-kind athlete, and a one-of-a-kind person, and she's been doing so amazing."

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is currently feuding with Fallon Henley on NXT. The two women were recently involved in a confrontation, with Henley impersonating the former NXT Women's Champion.

Stratton and Henley will compete in a one-on-one match on this week's NXT Halloween Havoc.

Have you enjoyed Ludwig Kaiser's run on the main roster with Imperium so far? Sound off in the comments section below.