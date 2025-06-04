Tiffany Stratton sends a one-word message to Rhea Ripley ahead of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Rhea Ripley will compete in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She received a one-word message from Tiffany Stratton ahead of the bout.

Ripley is a former Women's World Champion and was champion while Stratton held the WWE Women's Championship. The two superstars won their respective championships in January 2025, but Ripley was dethroned by IYO SKY before WrestleMania 41.

On Instagram, Ripley claimed that she was "ready" for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Her post caught Stratton's attention, as the Women's Champion reacted with a one-word message.

"Omg," wrote Stratton.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:

Bill Apter thinks Rhea Ripley doesn't need to win the Money in the Bank briefcase

Bill Apter has picked Alexa Bliss to win the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The veteran believes Rhea Ripley doesn't need the briefcase or a title.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Apter stated the following about the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

"I am gonna pick someone that they haven't found a way to push and yet they wanna push at this point, and that's Alexa Bliss. I think Alexa Bliss is a, is someone we are not expecting to win, but the fans would like to see her win. Rhea Ripley doesn't need a win or a belt. She really doesn't. Some of the other girls do, but I just see this as a way to start moving Alexa Bliss in the right direction. Because right now she is, well she is kinda lost in angle-land."

Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark, who was injured midway through the qualifying match, to confirm her spot in the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She will be joined by Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer.

