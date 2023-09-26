Tiffany Stratton sends a two-word message to Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton recently took to Twitter to send a two-word message to Charlotte Flair after the two were photographed backstage.

Stratton is currently feuding with Becky Lynch, a woman Flair is quite familiar with. The Man recently dethroned the 24-year-old to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Taking to Twitter, Stratton reacted to a recent tweet from Flair. The two women were seen together backstage at a WWE live event:

"Hiiiii Barbie," wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's tweet and message to Flair:

Eric Bischoff recently praised Becky Lynch's pairing against Tiffany Stratton

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Becky Lynch's feud with Tiffany Stratton and claimed that he is surprised that WWE hasn't booked a top star on the developmental brand in the past.

On a recent episode of Ask Eric Anything episode, Bischoff stated that NXT usually doesn't get a lot of attention. However, the presence of a main roster is definitely beneficial for the brand. He said:

"Television rights negotiations aside, I'm surprised they haven't done it sooner. Because it's great for that developmental talent to be on a show with someone like Becky Lynch. To get the eyeballs on it, to feel the energy, and to have something big happening on a show where otherwise, this is a developmental company, NXT, it doesn't get a lot of attention. It certainly got a lot of attention this week."

Stratton, whose first-ever championship reign in WWE came to an end recently, will aim to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion by beating Becky Lynch in their rematch at WWE No Mercy.

The two women will collide in an Extreme Rules Match after Stratton brutally attacked The Man with a steel chair following a tag team match.

