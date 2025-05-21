Tiffany Stratton sends a two-word message to former WWE Women's Champion after making her bleed

Tiffany Stratton sent a two-word message to former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax after making her bleed on last week's edition of SmackDown. Stratton won the Women's Championship by dethroning Jax in January 2025 after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. She defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in one of her biggest title defenses.
On Instagram, Stratton reacted to Jax's Instagram post after the former Women's Champion was busted open on SmackDown after a dropkick from Stratton onto a steel chair.
"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood," Jax wrote.
"I did," Stratton responded.
Check out a screengrab of Stratton's comment:
Tiffany Stratton wants to run it back with Becky Lynch
Tiffany Stratton and Becky Lynch have a lot of history after crossing paths in NXT. The reigning WWE Women's Champion recalled losing the NXT Women's Championship to The Man.
Speaking on Gorilla Position, Stratton stated that sharing the ring with Lynch was a confidence booster for her. She said:
"Yeah! How do I feel about that? [Becky Lynch to return and Tiffany Stratton to defeat her]? I think that would be amazing. Obviously, me and Becky [Lynch], we've some history. She came down to NXT and took the title off of me. We had a really cool street fight [Extreme Rules match]... I know a lot of people were saying things like, 'Oh, Becky coming down and taking the title off of Tiffany' or whatever. It was such a good experience for me, and it was a confidence booster."
Lynch is currently a part of the Monday Night RAW roster, where she is feuding with Lyra Valkyria over the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Meanwhile, WWE hasn't confirmed Stratton's next opponent. She is also feuding with Naomi and Jade Cargill, with both women expressing their interest in challenging for the WWE Women's Championship.