Tiffany Stratton shares unseen backstage moment with Ludwig Kaiser after winning the WWE Women's Championship

Tiffany Stratton has shared an unseen photo of her and Ludwig Kaiser that was captured moments after she won the WWE Women's Championship. On the January 3rd, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win the Women's Championship. For months, Stratton teased cashing in her Money in the Bank before eventually pulling the trigger and betraying Jax.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton shared a set of photos highlighting her first three successful weeks of 2025. She also shared a photo of Kaiser hugging her backstage moment after she captured the Women's Championship.

"2025>" wrote Stratton.

Check out Stratton's Instagram post below [photo with Kaiser in third slide]:

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Trending

After capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2024, Tiffany Stratton teased cashing in her contract on multiple occasions. She also assisted Jax in winning the Women's Championship against Bayley at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Stratton also played a crucial role in Jax retaining the Women's Championship on several occasions. The 25-year-old also helped the former champion in her final title defense against Naomi moments before cashing in the Money in the Bank contract. The Buff Barbie's first title defense will be against Bayley on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

Chelsea Green addressed a potential match between her and Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton are the WWE Women's United States Championship and the WWE Women's Championship, respectively.

Speaking to Huge Pop in a recent interview, Green addressed the idea of her facing Stratton in a singles match. She said:

"Okay, okay, so maybe we've got a couple of fans that wanna see me vs. Tiffy. On top of starting the psychology degree rumor, let's start that rumor as well."

Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event. She also won the rematch against Michin on last week's edition of SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback