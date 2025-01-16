"Let's start that rumor" - 33-year-old popular WWE star teases going after Tiffany Stratton's title ahead of SmackDown

A popular SmackDown Superstar recently teased challenging the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. She pointed out that some fans might be wanting to see that match happen.

Stratton captured the WWE Women's Championship earlier this year after cashing in her Money on the Bank contract on her former friend, Nia Jax. This Friday, she will defend her title for the first time against Bayley on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green won her first singles title in the Stamford-based company last month when she beat Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

During a recent interview with the Huge Pop! podcast, host Donnie DaSilva told Green that he and his son attended the Money in the Bank 2024 PLE and that the latter was extremely upset she lost the Women's MITB Ladder Match. The 33-year-old superstar responded by claiming maybe some fans want to see her face Stratton, asking DaSilva and his co-host, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, to help start that rumor.

"Okay, okay, so maybe we've got a couple of fans that wanna see me vs. Tiffy. On top of starting the psychology degree rumor, let's start that rumor as well," she said. [14:54 - 15:09]

Chelsea Green is uncomfortable being cheered by the WWE Universe

Although Chelsea Green supposedly plays a heel character, WWE fans have surprisingly been cheering her. In her interview with Huge Pop!, the Women's United States Champion revealed that the fans' reaction makes her uncomfortable because she feels bad for her babyface opponents not getting the reaction they are supposed to get.

The SmackDown star disclosed that she spoke to WWE writers to find a way to get people to turn on her.

"I actually, I feel worse for my opponent. It's not necessarily about me, it's about my opponent not getting the reaction that they deserve as a babyface. That makes me feel uncomfortable because as a former babyface I wouldn't wanna be in that position. So, that's where I struggle and that's where I've kinda spoken to the writers, how can we write some things that will rub maybe the crowd the wrong way and we can turn this in our favor," she said.

Green believes turning on her tag team partner, Piper Niven, could be the way to get fans to boo her. It would be interesting to see if she would indeed take that step.

Please credit Huge Pop! and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quotes from the first part of this article.

