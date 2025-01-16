Major WWE SmackDown star teases turning on partner: "That could be a really good way to go"

A major WWE Superstar recently discussed the direction in which her character could go in 2025. She also teased turning on her partner.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have been tag team partners for nearly a year and a half since the Scottish star replaced Sonya Deville following the latter's ACL injury in 2023. The two ladies held the Women's Tag Team Championship together for a few months before dropping the title to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in December of that year. Despite losing the belts, Green and Piper's alliance continued. They are now active on SmackDown.

Trending

In a recent interview with the Huge Pop! podcast, the Women's United States Champion discussed her struggle with being cheered despite her heel character. She pointed out that she noticed that some fans booed her when she made some degrading comments about Niven in her speech during her celebration ceremony on SmackDown.

Hence, she felt like turning on her partner could be the way to go for her character to get heat from the WWE Universe.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"That's, you know, something we might play with. I don't know what 2025 brings. But you might see. I don't know what you might see. But, you know, I think my gut tells me that could be a really good way to go," she said. [12:57 - 13:14]

Chelsea Green opened up on potentially holding a Divas-only open challenge for her WWE title

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Chelsea Green discussed possibly holding a Divas-only open challenge for her Women's United States Championship. She revealed she would like WWE legends Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix, Layla, Nikki Bella, and Alicia Fox to answer her challenge.

When host Tom Campbell asked her if Piper Niven could answer the potential open challenge, Green was seemingly unhappy with the indication that her partner could turn on her, telling him he was going too far.

"Hold on. Hold on. Wo, wo, wo, wo, wo, wo. That is you're going to far now," she said. [9:41 - 9:53]

It would be interesting to see if Green and Niven would break up in the next few months.

Please credit Huge Pop! and Cultaholic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback