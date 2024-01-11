Tiffany Stratton has a six-word reaction to a popular WWE Superstar's new look

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently took to social media to react to Maxxine Dupri's new shorter hair look.

Stratton and Maxxine Dupri are good friends in real life. The former is currently working for the NXT brand, where she is involved in a storyline with Fallon Henley. Meanwhile, Dupri is on the main roster and a member of Alpha Academy.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton sent a six-word message to Dupri, reacting to her new look and her latest photo:

"The short hair is a vibeeeee," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Stratton's Instagram comment:

Stratton is seemingly in a relationship with RAW Superstar Ludwig Kaiser. Interestingly enough, Kaiser was previously involved in a storyline with Dupri on the red brand.

Maxxine Dupri addressed her loss to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Maxxine Dupri recently shared the ring with Rhea Ripley in what turned out to be the toughest challenge of her in-ring career so far.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, she was dismantled by The Eradicator, who secured a dominant victory in a one-on-one contest.

On WWE's The Bump, Dupri addressed her loss to Ripley and revealed the conversation she had with her coach, Chad Gable:

"Yeah, I think I may have jumped in the deep end a little too early. But I've already gotten with coach [Chad Gable], and we're fine-tuning everything and just getting me to a place where I'm quicker, stronger, more ready," she said.

So far, Dupri has competed in only a handful of matches in WWE. She debuted in July 2023 in a six-person tag team bout. Later that same month, she made her singles debut, defeating Valhalla on Monday Night RAW.

