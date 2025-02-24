Tiffany Stratton spotted training with major star ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Tiffany Stratton is training with a major star ahead of their tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax last month on SmackDown to become the WWE Women's Champion.

The 25-year-old will be teaming up with Trish Stratus to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match at the premium live event this Saturday night in Toronto, Canada. The champion took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she was training with the Hall of Famer ahead of their highly anticipated tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

Tiffany Stratton and Stratus are training together. [Image credits: Stratton's Instagram story]

Stratton defeated LeRae in a singles match this past Friday on WWE SmackDown. Nia Jax attacked after the bout, and Stratus attempted to make the save. However, The Irresistible Force was too much to handle, and she hit both stars with The Annihilator.

Vince Russo believes WWE buried Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Tiffany Stratton was buried this past Friday night on SmackDown.

After Nia Jax beat Stratton down, Charlotte Flair showed up and posed over the champion before pointing at the WrestleMania sign. Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and will be challenging for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo complained about how the segment was booked. He noted that Stratton was the champion but had been selling for a long time so Flair could come to the ring.

"So, Nia Jax hurts Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany Stratton's the champion. Okay, so the ring loads up with referees and agents and they're checking on Stratton. Tiffany Stratton is doing a job. She's selling, selling, selling, selling. Tommy, then they all leave her in the middle of the ring so Charlotte can come out? That is your champion, she's hurt, we're not gonna help her to the back, we're all just going to leave? Do you know how pi*s-poor that is, Tommy? It totally buried her. It totally made her weak," he said.

You can check out the video below:

Trish Stratus competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Nia Jax. Only time will tell if Stratton and Stratus can defeat Jax and LeRae at Elimination Chamber this weekend.

