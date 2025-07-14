Tiffany Stratton teases a huge change in character after beating Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution 2025

Tiffany Stratton has teased a huge change in character after defeating Trish Stratus at the WWE Evolution Premium Live Event. Stratton retained the Women's Championship in a hard-fought match.

Stratton has been the Women's Champion since January. She won the title after successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. The 26-year-old successfully defended the title against Charlotte Flair in one of the biggest title defenses and defeated Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Stratton's victory over Stratus was arguably her biggest title defense yet. After the match, the reigning Women's Champion mocked the WWE Universe and hinted at a possible heel turn.

However, Tiffany Stratton did greet the fans as she exited the arena after her win. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus was visibly emotional after her loss. She received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe.

The reigning Women's Champion is no stranger to being a heel. During her time in NXT, she was one of the biggest heels in the division and started her run on the main roster as a heel. She eventually turned face after betraying Nia Jax to win the Women's Championship. The 26-year-old hasn't exactly cemented a heel turn despite the tease at Evolution.

