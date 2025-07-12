Tiffany Stratton-Trish Stratus segment on SmackDown gets hijacked by two top stars

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus, unfortunately, didn't receive an entrance on SmackDown prior to their "dream match" at WWE Evolution 2025. In addition, the segment was hijacked by two top stars.
This week on the blue brand, Wade Barrett hosted a segment that was meant to promote the somewhat last-minute match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus, where the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line.
While there was the usual back-and-forth, with Stratus talking about how important she was for the division, Naomi came out with her Money in the Bank briefcase. Before she could even say her piece, Jade Cargill attacked her from behind, hijacking the segment and turning it into a brawl.
In the eyes of many fans, Jade Cargill and Naomi have had the best women's feud in 2025. When looking at the story and how much time they have invested in it, it makes sense. Both women seem to have benefited from it in some way, and they will go head-to-head for the second time at Evolution 2025.
Following this, Jade Cargill will be facing whoever the WWE Women's Champion is at SummerSlam: Whether that's Tiffany Stratton, Trish Stratus, or even Naomi.
But until then, everyone will have to proceed with caution.
