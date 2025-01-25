"Tiffy Time ends" - Fans erupt as major WWE star is set to enter the upcoming Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is less than a week away, and the card is shaping up to be one of the company's best. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Charlotte Flair's entry in the upcoming Rumble match.

In 2023, Charlotte Flair got injured and went on a hiatus for over a year. Many expected the second-generation star to return on different occasions, but it didn't happen. After months of absence, WWE started to air vignettes regarding the multi-time champion's return to the blue brand.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Queen was announced as a participant in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match in February. Many reacted to the news and believed the multi-time Women's Champion would win the event and face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41:

"Tiffy v Charlotte WrestleMania 41," one fan wrote.

"Tiffy Time ends at WrestleMania 👏🏼👏🏼," another fan wrote.

"We 100% getting Charlotte vs Tiffany at Mania," one user said.

"Charlotte against Tiffany at WM 👀," this one wrote.

WWE analyst thinks Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton could happen at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair's absence on WWE TV was felt greatly. However, it's set to change in less than a week as The Queen is cleared to compete and set to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling, WWE analyst Sam Roberts thinks that Flair had nothing to do with the attack on Jade Cargill, and The Queen vs. The Buff Barbie would be the move for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas:

"There were rumors over the last week about there being a plan for Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. I mean, some people were like, 'Oh, that's the first I've heard about it this week.' Other people listen to Notsam Wrestling and know that I've said that for months. That's the WrestleMania match that I want — Charlotte Flair versus Tiffany Stratton. Of course there are people who are saying Charlotte Flair might be the one that did in Jade Cargill, that threw her on the car, but I don't see that."

Flair hasn't competed in over 400 days and it'll be interesting to see if she can win the Rumble for the second time in her career.

