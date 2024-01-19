"Time to play The Game" - WWE Universe believes major announcement could lead to "unbelievable" signing for Triple H

Triple H has been signing some big names to the roster since taking over the creative control in WWE. Fans believe a popular international wrestler could enter the company following a major announcement.

Most fans have been enjoying the product under Triple H’s management. Many storylines have been more intense and believable since The Game took over as the company's chief content officer and head of creative.

A major announcement regarding Japanese wrestler Kazuchika Okada was made early today. New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced that the 36-year-old wrestler would leave the company at the end of January 2024.

The announcement has many fans excited as Triple H now has a chance of bagging The Rainmaker for WWE. Okada is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, and a good run could help propel him to the top of the industry.

Check out some fan reactions below:

A fan can't believe that Kazuchika Okada is leaving NJPW.

Some fans think WWE doesn't know how to book male Japanese wrestlers too well.

Some fans are convinced that Triple H will sign him to the company in time for WrestleMania 40:

He's the best free agent, according to one fan.

One fan is convinced that Okada will be drafted to NXT after WWE picks him up.

According to a fan, Gunther could get a top rivalry against the wrestler.

This user believes he can make history if he signs with the company.

Okada will likely not be free to join the Stamford-based wrestling promotion for Royal Rumble. However, Triple H could sign him to appear in WWE on the road to WrestleMania 40, where he could have his first big match for the company.

Triple H will be aiming for a blockbuster Royal Rumble and WWE WrestleMania in 2024

As the CCO, The Game will aim to do something special during this year’s Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. He showed what he is capable of at Survivor Series 2023 and will aim higher in 2024.

Fans could see some big names, such as Sasha Banks return at the Royal Rumble event. A major swerve could also be pulled off during the two elimination matches for the show.

WrestleMania could also see the arrival of some big names. Fans could see Kazuchika Okada show up during the night in his first appearance for the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

