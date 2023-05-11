"Time for Roman Reigns to run" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion possibly bringing back old gimmick after 5 years

The wrestling world is abuzz with reactions after Baron Corbin, the last man to pin Roman Reigns in WWE, talked about bringing back an old character.

The 38-year-old was a force to be reckoned with during his 'Lone Wolf' gimmick, winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on his main roster debut at Wrestlemania 32. While he has had multiple gimmick changes over the years, none of them have courted the interest of fans in a similar way.

Corbin has been treading water over the last several months and hasn't been involved in any notable feuds. His alliance with JBL also did not last long, as the Modern Day Wrestling God character failed to gain any traction.

During a recent interview, the former United States Champion stated that he would love to bring back certain aspects of The Lone Wolf character, causing a major uproar among fans on Twitter.

Baron Corbin wants to face Roman Reigns after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship, following which many stars expressed their desire to win the big gold belt.

During a recent interview with Catch Club, Baron Corbin also threw his name in the hat, adding that he would love to face Roman Reigns after winning the newly minted title.

"I want a shot at this new title. One of my favorite titles in WWE history is that Heavyweight Championship with the big thing. And I always remember like Batista wearing it, Edge having it, and it was always so cool to me. So, to get one that kinda signifies that would be amazing. Then one day I think it would be epic to be Champion vs. Champion, myself as Heavyweight Champion on RAW and Roman Reigns as Universal Champion and we go to war over the two. It will be amazing," Corbin said.

Baron Corbin went undrafted during the 2023 Draft and is currently a free agent. The former NXT star will be in action on SmackDown this week, where he will take on Cameron Grimes in the latter's main roster debut.

Roman Reigns, meanwhile, will be making his return to WWE programming on Friday after a brief hiatus. The Tribal Chief is likely to address the ongoing issues within The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa nearly attacking Jey Uso at WWE Backlash.

Were you also a fan of Corbin's Lone Wolf character? What are your thoughts on Baron Corbin possibly bringing back his old gimmick? Sound off in the comment section below.

